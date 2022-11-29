Who Else to Blame?

Not Available

Based on various stories when a killer seeks revenge by blaming people for the pain. Detective January and Detective Thomas investigated the murders while on a search for Tenley and Tina Hopkins. But Tenley and her fiancé Jerome faced a rough night; after leaving Shy's New Years Eve party. As for Tyanne who is looking for someone. Troy happen to get caught up in the killer's trap. Detective January has a twin brother named Jacob who met up with April for a fun thrilled night. But what will happen when the killer decides to take on a new victim? (SIC)