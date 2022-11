Not Available

Batov, the foreman of the steelworkers of one of the ural plants, is looking forward to waiting for Yuri’s son from the army - he dreams of showing him a new device, which he came up with the chief engineer Komarov. The son is returning, the device does not bother him - he wants to become an actor. Having failed in exams, the son of the honored team leader goes to the factory - and there he feels quite comfortable