Who Is Afraid of Ideology? Part II

Not Available

The Kurdish Women’s Liberation Movement has been disrupting gender and ecological hierarchies across the Middle East. In this stimulating, bifurcated film, shot among the mountains of Kurdistan, a village for women in northern Syria, and a farming community in Lebanon’s Beqaa Valley, Marwa Arsanios uses an array of striking formal strategies––including the frequent disassociation of sound and image––to track the movement’s influence and the efforts of autonomous women’s groups to reclaim land amidst the Rojava revolution.