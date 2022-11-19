Not Available

"Who Is Bozo Texino?" is a film study on the 100-year-old tradition of hobo and railworker graffiti. Mostly shot on freight trips across the western US, the film includes interviews with some of the railroad’s greatest graffiti legends: Colossus of Roads, The Rambler, Herby (RIP) and the granddaddy of them all, Bozo Texino. The film also catches some of the socio-economic history of hobo subculture from its roots after the Civil War to the present day. The range of the interviews, and the film’s style deal with both the clichés and the harsh realities of tramp life.