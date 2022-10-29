Not Available

Who Is Clark Rockefeller?

  • Crime
  • Drama
  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Sony Pictures Television

Called "the longest running con in FBI history," Christian Karl Gerhartsreiter, the man that people knew as "Clark Rockefeller" had brilliantly impersonated numerous people, ranging from a talk show host to a Pentagon Advisor before ultimately claiming to be an heir to the famous Rockefeller family. Confident from the success of his prior scams, Clark quickly became well known and highly respected among Boston's elite and used his purported high society status to charm his way into the life of Sandra Boss, a millionaire with a Harvard MBA and a partner at the prestigious management consulting firm, McKinsey & Company.

Cast

Philip AkinDet. Lewis Cook
Marcia BennettAunt Marjorie
Ted AthertonDet. John Ryan
Carleigh BeverlyMeredith
Krista BridgesAgent Susan Pascale
Emily Alyn LindReigh \'Snooks\' Boss

View Full Cast >

Images