Theater director Min-sang wants to create a play using the King Lear's question, "Who is it that can tell me who I am?" He thinks, not knowing self, is knowing the truth. To create Min-sang's play, a playwright who writes a play to find out about himself; an actress who wants to know about herself; and the assistant director, get involved. As the play begins to take shape, past associations, jealous and betrayal force all involved to face who they really are.