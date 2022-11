Not Available

The story of how a towheaded, semi-deaf haole born on the North Shore of Oahu to a wild Australian father became one of the most controversial surfers renown for his presence in the barrel. A peak into how Jamie O’Brien was weaned to throw himself over Pipeline ledges translating into a life-long adventure. Draining bombs, tweaked airs, broken legs, Tavarua, Nias, Tea- hupoo, P Pass, Chungu, and Hawaii; this will be the movie of the year.