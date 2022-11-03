Who Is Running

Not Available

Everything seems to be going well for Jiab and Wan, a young couple looking forward to their impending marriage. All that changes, however, when Wan is struck by a car and is brought to the hospital near death. When Jiab goes to a temple to pray, a mysterious monk tells him that in her past life, Wan murdered five people, and now is fated to die early in this life. To undo her bad karma and save her life, Jiab must even the balance by preventing five other people from being killed. The clock is now ticking, and Wan's life is slipping away.