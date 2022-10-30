Who Is Simon Miller?

Not Available

Like most families, the Millers have their challenges. Simon's frequent business trips have created some distance between him and the rest of the family, leaving Meredith stretched and struggling to keep things together. Daughter Sarah, an 18-year-old honor student, has recently gotten herself into trouble at school while son Kevin, 15, struggles to engage with anything outside of a video game... But these issues all prove to be trivial when Simon goes missing...