Who Killed Aliyah?

While investigating the disappearance of teen Aliyah , investigator Herzog comes across her photo on the Internet. This photo leads him to the Black Brothers Movie Studio. Using Dostoevsky type deductive logic, Herzog discovers that the lives of the Studio Boss and that of his own are intertwined with the life of Aliyah. There are several side stories. All the shenanigans that happen behind the Blue Doors of the Movie Studio will keep you amused. This is a Detective Story. Theme is Crime and Punishment. It is definitely a Suspenseful Drama.