Who Killed Diana?: The Evidence

It seems the whole world loved Princess Diana. Her death was one of the most solemn moments in history. Jon King, author of Princess Diana: The Evidence, shares his experiences and evidence that exposes what may be the crime of the century. He reveals many of the minute details, that when looked at together, do not add up to the official explanations. No matter how strange conspiracies are about who was responsible and why, his main focus is simply to prove Diana’s death was an assassination and not a mere accident.