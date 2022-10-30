Who Killed Mrs De Ropp?

Not Available

Drama adapted from works by Edwardian short story writer Saki. On a train journey, Saki meets Mrs De Ropp, oppressive aunt and guardian to an unruly brood. Inspired by the meeting, he imagines a tale of repressed children who find solace in their childish wonder, and are saved by their imagination. This innovative drama mixes live action and animation and is both a dark social satire of Edwardian attitudes to children and a fairytale for grown-ups.