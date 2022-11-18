Not Available

This unflinching documentary presents shocking new evidence and stunning testimony as we follow a brand new investigation, 20 years in the making, into one of modern America's most heinous crimes and attempts to finally secure justice for Nicole Simpson and Ron Goldman. Norman Pardo, OJ's former manager, unpacks a sordid tale of deceit, revenge and evidence that not only once and for all answers questions that have lingered for more than 25 years with this case - but finally answers the question, Who Killed Nicole? This film will make you question everything you thought you knew about this notorious case.