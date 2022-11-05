Who Killed Pasolini?

Not Available

The story of the murder of a poet, a man, a great film director: Pier Paolo Pasolini. The story begin with the arrest of "Pelosi", a young man then accused of the murder of the poet. All the investigation about the crime is about the question: "Was ONLY the "Pelosi" to kill Pasolini?" The help of a Policeman, Trepalle put in evidence a trouble: Was Pasolini killed because of his accuses to some politicians?