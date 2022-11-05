Not Available

Who Killed Pasolini?

  • Drama
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Cecchi Gori Group Tiger Cinematografica

The story of the murder of a poet, a man, a great film director: Pier Paolo Pasolini. The story begin with the arrest of "Pelosi", a young man then accused of the murder of the poet. All the investigation about the crime is about the question: "Was ONLY the "Pelosi" to kill Pasolini?" The help of a Policeman, Trepalle put in evidence a trouble: Was Pasolini killed because of his accuses to some politicians?

Cast

Nicoletta BraschiGraziella Chiarcossi
Toni BertorelliInspector Pigna
Andrea OcchipintiFurio Colombo
Victor CavalloAntonio Pelosi
Rosa PianetaMaria Pelosi
Giulio ScarpatiNino Marazzita

View Full Cast >

Images