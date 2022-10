Not Available

A group of children are playing on the train tracks, challenging each other to see who stays longer on the tracks before the train comes. Ander stays a bit longer than what he should have and, grazed by the train, he was thrown out of the tracks, leaving him with a number of important physical and neurological injuries, which will disrupt his future and his family's, turning their lives into the same harsh and dramatic 'ZEINEK GEHIAGO IRAUN' game that changed them for good.