Who Really Killed Jesus?: The story of Jesus’ death has typically been presented from one point of view. The traditional version, as recorded in the Bible, holds that the Jewish High Priests demanded his execution and that the Jewish crowd bayed for his blood. The Roman governor, Pontius Pilate, who was prepared to set Christ free, gave in to the mob’s demands and ordered his crucifixion. In case there were any lingering doubts about the Roman’s innocence, the Bible provides the compelling image of Pilate washing his hands – symbolically absolving himself of Jesus’ death. But how accurate are the accounts in the Gospels? Does this portrait of a weak-willed Pilate stand up to historical scrutiny? This film re-examines the killing of Christ, placing Pontius Pilate at the centre of the investigation.