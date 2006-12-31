Who's Afraid of Kathy Acker?

2006

Documentary - Trace the extreme life of outlaw writer, performance artist and punk icon Kathy Acker through this vibrant documentary portrait, which chronicles her controversial career challenging society's assumptions about gender and sexuality. Through animation, archival footage, interviews and dramatic reenactments, director Barbara Caspar explores Acker's colorful history, from her well-heeled upbringing to her role as the scribe of society's fringe. - Jessica Andres, Hadley Hege, Brenna McGuire