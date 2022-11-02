Who's Cookin Who?

Not Available

In this Walter Lantz Color Cartune---the correct house-name brand for the Woody's, and not Swing Symphony as some Keyworder seems to think---Woody, per usual, is sleeping and idling while the ants and grasshoppers are gathering food for the winter, and Woody even has a nightmare about it. He awakens, under a blanket of snow, to find that both Winter and a hungry wolf are knocking at his door. The wolf has intentions of eating Woody...but Woody also has the same thoughts regarding the wolf.