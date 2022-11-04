Not Available

Ronn Lucas special filmed in Canada to a live audience starring Lucas' puppets including Buffalo Billy, Chuck the punk rocker, etc. He also shows the audience how to make puppets out of socks and random objects. Ronn Lucas It was a one hour comedy special for the Disney Channel called "Who's in Charge Here?" for which he was nominated for an Ace award that aired in the mid-late 80s. It has an interesting cover of Rick Astley's "Never Gonna Give You Up" and Madonna's "Dress You Up". There is also an odd scene of a board room meeting with a stuffy T.V. executive and Buffalo Billy sitting lifeless at the conference table.