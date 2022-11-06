Not Available

Who's Singin' Over There?

  • Drama
  • Comedy
  • Adventure

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Centar film

On April 5, 1941, a day before Nazi attack on Yugoslavia, entourage on a country road board Krstic's bus heading for Belgrade: two Gypsies who occasionally sing about misery, an aging war veteran, a Nazi sympathizer, a dapper singer, a consumptive, and a man with a shotgun. Krstic is a world-weary cynic, out for a buck; the driver is his son, the simple, cheerful Misko. En route they pick up a more people and head towards their destiny.

Cast

Pavle VuisicKondukter
Aleksandar BerčekMiško
Dragan NikolićPevač šlagera
Danilo 'Bata' StojkovićBrka
Neda ArnerićMlada
Slavko ŠtimacMladoženja

