2007

Who's Your Monkey?

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 9th, 2007

Studio

Not Available

In Jacksonville, Florida, four friends since grade school who are now in their early 30s face the challenges of adulthood: Hutto is about to become a father, Laith is intimidated by his girlfriend's sexuality, a grieving Bobby drinks heavily and sleeps on the grave of a girlfriend who's been dead 18 months, and Mark, an OB/GYN who loves his work, can't practice medicine because he can't afford malpractice insurance. Things come to a head when Mark needs his three friends' help after a belligerent animal-abusing pornographer attacks Mark with a gun over something Laith did. A midnight road trip tests friendship: can the guys help each other?

Cast

Scott GrimesMark
Jason LondonBobby
Scott Michael CampbellLaith
David DeLuiseHutto
Kevin DurandReed
Wayne KnightOfficer Brooks

