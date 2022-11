Not Available

Ji-won, a news anchor woman, witnesses Jung Yong-wook, an emerging leader of the ruling party, being terrorized. She sees the incident from car parked on a deserted road as she was enjoying a secret redez-vous with Park In-gyu, the presidential candidate of the opposition party. She barely escapes being killed herself. The country is thrown in turmoil with the news of Jung Yong-wook's alleged suicide, and Park In-gyu urges Ji-won to keep quiet.