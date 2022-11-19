Who Shall Be Called?: The Pleasant View Household

Not Available

The years from 1881 through the first decade of the twentieth century saw the growth of Christian Science from a single church to a worldwide movement under the leadership of Mary Baker Eddy. This historical documentary recreates a segment of that eventful period, focusing on the Concord years from 1889 to 1903. Much of the story is seen through the eyes of Mrs. Eddy's household, as they met challenged, grew in spiritual strength, and went about their daily activities under her guidance.