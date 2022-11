Not Available

The most sought-after Spanish villain in history is on the attack in this one-of-a-kind, outrageous, and completely entertaining musical comedy. The infamous El Bandito is only one heist away from completing his quest to rob every bank in the West and cement his reputation as the baddest bad guy in history. Standing in his way is a brave cowboy hero, a devastatingly beautiful British journalist, and the self-absorbed Frenchman: Jaques Javert!