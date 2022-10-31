Who Takes Love Seriously?

Not Available

Max Hansen and Willi Schur play two small-time criminals who steal dogs from their owners in the hope that they will get a reward. When the police catches them at their 'work', Hansen flees and gets into the apartment of Jenny Jugo, who takes a liking to the man and pretends that he's her boyfriend. Her landlady isn't amused, and so our heroine loses her rooms and moves in with Hansen. The two of them soon become lovebirds, of course. But when they later go to an entertainment park and Jugo takes part in a beauty contest, trouble arises...