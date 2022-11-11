Who Wants To Be A Vampire Bride?

Debbie D, Laura Giglio, Pamela Sutch, and Dean Paul star in this outlandish satire on all those dating shows. Three friends move into a haunted house where they soon meet Count Vorga, a vampire looking for a bride. Each of the girls wants to be chosen by the undead vampire to become his wife. He decides that there will be a competition among the girls and the winner will live forever as his bride. Will it be the blonde ditz? Or the brunette seductress? or perhaps the shy redhead?
