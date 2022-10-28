Who We Are

Not Available

Documentary about two resilient twenty-somethings who reached adulthood in a strange world. Mariwan is standing still, but wants to get a move on, whereas Bushra can finally get started, but clings to her past. Both arrived in the Netherlands alone when they were seventeen. The tough circumstances and absence of their family forced them, earlier than expected, to stand on their own two feet. Bushra and Mariwan candidly talk about their future dreams and memories. Now that they can stay in the Netherlands, they wonder: Who am I, what do I want and what am I going to do?