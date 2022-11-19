Not Available

    The Brigade of Gurkhas has been a special unit within the British army for 200 years. Boys are recruited for the unit in the mountain villages of Nepal. In Who Will Be a Gurkha, director Kesang Tseten observes how the aspiring soldiers’ physical condition, intelligence and motivation are all put to the test. Tough selection isn’t only a matter of fitness and muscle power, but also of the right mental preparation. The Gurkhas are known for their courage and fighting spirit, and they are sent to fight in areas of conflict such as Iraq and Afghanistan.

