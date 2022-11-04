Not Available

The two-hour documentary follows the plights of American soldiers who have returned physically or psychologically wounded. It addresses the psychological issues that nearly 100% of combat soldiers suffer with, namely Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. It explains how soldiers are treated after they return home and also addresses why the military and the VA are not doing enough to combat their problems. But Who Will Stand goes a step further by uncovering solutions through organizations that help soldiers at no cost and without the bureaucracy they experience with the Military and the VA.