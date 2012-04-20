2012

Whole Lotta Sole

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Release Date

April 20th, 2012

Studio

Generator Entertainment

In a misguided attempt to protect his family and pay back gambling debts to the local Mobster, Jimbo robs a fish market, which is coincidentally owned by the same Mobster. On the run, Jimbo is cornered in a local curio shop, where he takes hostage an assortment of colorful characters, including Maguire, who may be his illegitimate father. Surrounded by the Police, the SAS, and the Mobster's crew, the young man must find a way out of his precarious predicament with the help of his oddball captives.

Cast

Colm MeaneyDetective Weller
Brendan FraserMaguire
Martin McCannJimbo
Yaya AlafiaSophie
David O'HaraMad Dog Flynn
Michael LeggeRandy Weller

