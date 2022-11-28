Not Available

As told by real-world sex workers, the documentary Whores on Film, navigates the history of sex work in cinema and the stereotypes that have engrained themselves in film language. The clichés of the sex worker as unable to receive or give love, lacking in agency, desperate and even unredeemable, are presented with overflowing evidence from some of Hollywood's most respected films. A fascinating insight into how cinema impacts real-world communities and a hopeful argument for the power of cinema to comfort and inspire.