Whoriental Sex Academy 3

Not Available

One of the world's most popular Asian series is back with its third volume, and if this doesn't stiffen your noodle, you don't deserve to have one. That's right, we've rounded up a cast of Eastern sluts, including our very own contract girl Kamiko, and cut them loose with a bunch of studs. Every single whore gets her dim sum filled to the brim with most honorable cock, and they love every steaming second. And check out Jade Marcela and her sister going to town on Mickey G. Between the Sin Twins and now the Marcella Sisters, we've given sibling rivalry a whole new dimension. There's cocksucking and rectal reaming, pussy porking and cum guzzling, frothy facials and slobbering cunts, and it's all in living, breathing color! Check it out. Learn about all those secret sex techniques perfected by our Asian sisters many centuries ago.