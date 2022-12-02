Who's a Dummy?

Not Available

Mrs. Errol, rehearsing for a play but keeping it a secret from Leon, forces him to take a taxi, as she needs the family car. The taxi driver tells Leon a tale of a love triangle that sets Leon's imagination on fire. He follows his wife and discovers her rehearsing a love scene with an actor, and he thinks it is real. He is leaving when he hears a pistol shot and rushes back, to discover his wife stuffing a dummy in a hamper, but he thinks it is a real body. To protect his wife, Leon steals the hamper, and is almost lynched by a crowd who also thinks the hamper contains a real body.