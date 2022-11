Not Available

Who’s Afraid Of RGB can be interpreted as a condensation of the romantic movie, drama, and melodrama. The black-and-white film Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? is mirrored in nine eyes and superimposed with the colors red, green, and blue. Paralleling her previous treatment of the horror film and the road movie, Who's Afraid Of RGB subjects the genres of romantic movies, dramas, and melodramas to Roiszian compression.