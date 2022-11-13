Who’s Getting Rich from Moroccan Hash?

Not Available

In the vast Rif region of Morocco, cannabis farms stretch as far as the eye can see. This illegal trade is a lucrative one, yet many of the half a million Moroccans farming the crop live between poverty and fear. Shot in North Africa through to Europe, this doc investigates the lives of farmers who make it; the Western consumers who drive it; and the tangled web of business and politics behind the world’s largest exporter of cannabis resin. “Fixers and farmers have been arrested previously for working with the media. I heard of another Western film crew who tried to investigate this story but gave up.” Producer & reporter Emir Nader speaks about the challenges of making the film.