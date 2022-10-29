Not Available

The 40-year-old director Yoav was asked by the editor of “Cahiers du Cinéma” to write about the potency of a specific cinematographic image. Yoav recalls his first encounter with Pasolini’s Teorema, back when he was still a soldier in the Israeli army. Nadav Lapid has created an alter ego director. In just a few scenes, Lapid condenses the moments that have ultimately altered the director’s life. Lama? is an extremely personal film that tangibly illuminates the vast potential inherent in cinema.