Curtis Jackson is studying performance art at one of the most prestigious art schools in the nation, yet he is still unable to live down the shame of his devastating past as a high school swimmer who was exposed as having webbed feet. In this heartwarming, coming-of-age tale, Curtis must overcome his insecurities and finally win over the girl of his dreams, all while still trying to explore his creative path and get a good grade at the end of the semester.