Why Biblical Creation Is Good Science

Not Available

Evolution is an atheistic worldview that assumes there is no Creator. However, there is no scientific justification for ruling out a Creator. This talk shows that many great scientists have recognized evolution to be an atheistic worldview rather than a scientific theory. Prof. Stuart Burgess uses his experience in engineering and science to show that biblical creation is better supported by scientific evidece, including the conservation of matter, irreducible complexity, and beauty. Burgess also reveals personal experiences of the pressure that scientists are under to accept the idea of evolution.