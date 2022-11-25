Why Did Dragan Gather His Band

Not Available

A self-taught Roma musician from a village called Beska in Serbia, Dragan Petrovic, together with his three underage sons founded a band, not only to make a living out of it, but to, first and foremost, keep his family together.On the way to their dreams, from playing by ear to reading music, this unusual ensemble will have to overcome many obstacles of life, and the oldest son, Radovan, will have the hardest task - he will have to leave his village, enroll at the music school in a big city and share his knowledge with his younger brothers, so that one day, all three of them could become professional musicians.