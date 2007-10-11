Why Did I Get Married?

The film is about the difficulty of maintaining a solid relationship in modern times. Eight married college friends plus one other non-friend (all of whom have achieved middle to upper class economic status) go to Colorado for their annual week-long reunion, but the mood shifts when one couple's infidelity comes to light. Secrets are revealed and each couple begins to question their own marriage
|Jill Scott
|Sheila
|Janet Jackson
|Patricia
|Michael Jai White
|Marcus
|Malik Yoba
|Gavin
|Sharon Leal
|Diane
|Richard T. Jones
|Mike
