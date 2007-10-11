2007

Why Did I Get Married?

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 11th, 2007

Studio

Lions Gate Films

The film is about the difficulty of maintaining a solid relationship in modern times. Eight married college friends plus one other non-friend (all of whom have achieved middle to upper class economic status) go to Colorado for their annual week-long reunion, but the mood shifts when one couple's infidelity comes to light. Secrets are revealed and each couple begins to question their own marriage

Cast

Jill ScottSheila
Janet JacksonPatricia
Michael Jai WhiteMarcus
Malik YobaGavin
Sharon LealDiane
Richard T. JonesMike

