Why Did I Get Married? The Play

Every year, friends get together for a weekend retreat. This year, sparks fly from the first moment:the unhappily married Sheila has brought her friend Trina along. Diana (an attorney married to Terry) thinks Trina has her gold-digging sights set on Mike, Sheila's mean-spirited husband. This year, their unmarried friend, Troy, comes alone. The weekend ends early in disclosures and heartbreak. A year later, the six people - plus Terry's widowed father, Poppy - gather and this time they each address the question, "Why did I get married?"