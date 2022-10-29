Why Did You Come to My House

Not Available

Byeong-hee (Park Hie-Sun) is having mental problems because of the sudden loss of his wife. Su-jang (Kang Hye-Jeong) is wacky, lacks social skills, doesn't have a big dream in life, but dreams of miraculous love. These two disparate strangers are set to soon cross paths. Su-jang was dumped by her first love Ji-min Park (Seung-Ri) and has been stalking him for the last ten years. To get a better view of Ji-min's house, she breaks into his neighbor's house owned by Byeong-hee. Once she enters Byeong-hee's house she finds him attempting to hang himself and saves him. She then ties his hands and legs together and locks him up. Love is about to sprout from the strangest of places.