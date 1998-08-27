1998

Why Do Fools Fall In Love

  • Drama
  • Romance

Release Date

August 27th, 1998

Studio

Rhino Films

In the mid-80s, three women (each with an attorney) arrive at the office of New York entertainment manager, Morris Levy. One is an L.A. singer, formerly of the Platters; one is a petty thief from Philly; one teaches school in a small Georgia town. Each claims to be the widow of long-dead doo-wop singer-songwriter Frankie Lyman, and each wants years of royalties due to his estate, money Levy has never shared. During an ensuing civil trial, flashbacks tell the story of each one's life with Lyman, a boyish, high-pitched, dynamic performer, lost to heroin. Slowly, the three wives establish their own bond.

Cast

Lela RochonEmira Eagle
Halle BerryZola Taylor
Larenz TateFrankie Lymon
Pamela ReedJudge Lambrey
Clifton PowellLawrence Roberts
Paul MazurskyMorris Levy

