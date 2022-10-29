Not Available

Since the release of the groundbreaking documentary “What in the World are They Spraying?”, millions have woken up to the damaging effects from chemtrail/geoengineering programs. As a result, movements around the world are being formed to address these crimes. While many who were previously unaware of these programs are now taking action, the question now that is often asked is “Why” is this happening. Michael J. Murphy, Originator and Co-Producer of “What in the World are They Spraying?” in association with Barry Kolsky have produced “Why in the World are They Spraying?” which will answer that question. “Why in the World are They Spraying?” is an investigative documentary into one of the many agendas associated with chemtrail/geoengineering programs, “weather control”.