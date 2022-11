Not Available

The story of a miner's wife in the Ruhr area, and the story of 40 years of a worker's life in Germany. The biographical film acknowledges the proletarian tradition and is considered to be one of the most important documentary films of the late 60s that tried to combine the private sphere with the reality of society. The film's fascination lies, above all, in the personal charisma of the miner's widow from Duisburg. She knows how to tell the story in a vivacious and exciting way.