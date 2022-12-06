Why Magritte Matters

Not Available

Sarah Whitfield, a London-based independent art historian, writer, and curator, is co-author of the Magritte catalogue raisonné and editor of René Magritte: Newly Discovered Works. She was the curator of the 1992 Magritte retrospective and author of its catalogue. The second in an annual series named in honor of the late Menil trustee Marion Barthelme Fort, each year this Lecture Series invites a distinguished speaker to discuss an artist in the museum’s collection. Magritte: The Mystery of the Ordinary, 1926–1938 (2014).