Why Must The Show Go On?

Not Available

ALL THE WORLD'S A STAGE... SOME OF US ARE JUST BETTER PLAYERS. A documentary crew detail the struggle of Unbelievable Productions' visionary leader, Madeleine LaRoy (Sally McLean - THE ELEPHANT PRINCESS, LOWDOWN), to stage a revolutionary reboot of Shakespeare's MACBETH (in space), with the help of her faithful best friend/choreographer/costume & set designer/tea lady/everything else, Deirdre Snowflake Fleckman (Perri Cummings - NEIGHBOURS, BLUE HEELERS). Madeleine enlists young drama school graduate Scott Johnson (Nathan Strauss - RACV’s “Jason”) and alcoholic veteran of the stage Desmond Darke (Paul Dawber - BASTARD BOYS, SATISFACTION, NEIGHBOURS) to help her mount her astounding vision.