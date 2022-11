Not Available

Martin convinces Andres’ mother to bet his boxing gym. Andres’ drunkard mother loses the bet and surrenders the gym; the only way for their family to recover it is for Andres’ only son to win over a boxing bout against Martin’s son. Thus, she opens up a new deal with Martin. She will have a boxing fight against Martin’s son. She prefers to keep it a secret to her father, who she is certain, would not approve the unlikely bargain.