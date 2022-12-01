In the sixth episode of StorefrontTV Season 3, Yolande Daniels showcases the OURStandard FEMME™pissoire, a prototype urinal that she originally designed in 1992. The urinal creates a system of objects and accessories that together propose a reimagining of the gendered protocols that inform toilet use. Through the FEMME™pissoire, Why Not Stand? challenges misconceptions of female anatomy, fears of touching and female agency, and the maintenance of societal structures that attempt to raise modest girls to be chaste women.
View Full Cast >