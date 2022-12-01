Not Available

In the sixth episode of StorefrontTV Season 3, Yolande Daniels showcases the OURStandard FEMME™pissoire, a prototype urinal that she originally designed in 1992. The urinal creates a system of objects and accessories that together propose a reimagining of the gendered protocols that inform toilet use. Through the FEMME™pissoire, Why Not Stand? challenges misconceptions of female anatomy, fears of touching and female agency, and the maintenance of societal structures that attempt to raise modest girls to be chaste women.