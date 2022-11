Not Available

When their ship arrives in an Arabian port, the sailors are given shore leave among them Bill Biggles, who has previously had little success with women. Visiting a sheik who has long been under obligation to him, Bill is welcomed at the palace, and the polygamous ruler, who has abducted a damsel, decides to absent himself and appoint Bill as his deputy. It seems Bill's luck is set to change dramatically until the wives decide to go on strike!